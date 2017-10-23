Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)
1,202.00GBp
5:01pm BST
-3.00 (-0.25%)
1,205.00
1,204.00
1,206.00
1,196.00
287,628
608,829
1,206.00
740.50
Thu, Sep 7 2017
UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround
LONDON British housebuilder Bovis , the subject of two failed takeover bids this year, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss after reporting a 31 percent fall in first-half profit on Thursday.
UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround
* Shares finish up 10 pct at highest since Aug 2015 (Adds CEO comments, details)
UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide
LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.
Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast
British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.
Housebuilder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems
LONDON British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds to fix problems related to its homes.
Shareholders at UK builder Bovis approve new boss' pay deal
LONDON Shareholders at British builder Bovis overwhelmingly backed a pay deal for the firm's new boss who is charged with turning around the ailing firm which was subject to two failed takeover bids after it issued a profit warning.
