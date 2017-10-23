Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

UK builder Bovis to reduce land bank as part of turnaround LONDON British builder Bovis , which has been subject to two failed takeover bids, will reduce its land bank by putting half of the plots at two of its biggest sites into a joint venture with a partner as part of a turnaround, its CEO said.

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Housebuilder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems LONDON British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds to fix problems related to its homes.

