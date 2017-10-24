N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.

CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands Oct 12 British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.

BRIEF-N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax ‍32.2​ mln stg * H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍32.2​ MILLION STG VERSUS 31.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

UPDATE 1-N Brown to incur exceptional charge for flawed insurance products July 13 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group expects to incur an exceptional charge of up to 40 million pounds ($51.7 million) for potential customer compensation related to insurance sold between 2006 and 2014.

BRIEF-N Brown sees exceptional cost of 35-40 mln stg for potential customer redress * Identified flaws in certain general insurance products provided by a third party insurance underwriter and sold by co to customers between 2006-2014

Rising sales, loss-making store closures bring cheer to N Brown British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter product revenue and said it would shutter up to five loss-making stores, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year.