Edition:
United Kingdom

Bellway PLC (BWY.L)

BWY.L on London Stock Exchange

3,792.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

74.00 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
3,718.00
Open
3,723.00
Day's High
3,798.00
Day's Low
3,699.00
Volume
483,258
Avg. Vol
454,799
52-wk High
3,798.00
52-wk Low
2,251.00

Tue, Oct 17 2017

Photo

British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018

British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018

Oct 17 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct

* ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017

Market Views

