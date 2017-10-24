Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)
BYD_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
94.26CAD
23 Oct 2017
94.26CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.45 (+0.48%)
$0.45 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$93.81
$93.81
Open
$93.30
$93.30
Day's High
$94.41
$94.41
Day's Low
$93.30
$93.30
Volume
13,976
13,976
Avg. Vol
30,515
30,515
52-wk High
$103.00
$103.00
52-wk Low
$80.17
$80.17
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 8 2017
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers
* Boyd Group Income Fund notes impact of Hurricane Irma- Announces temporary closure of Florida and coastal Georgia collision repair centers
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021
* Boyd Group Income Fund -on Nov 2, intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Oct 31, 2021
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831
* Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results
* Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016
Select another date: