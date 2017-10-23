Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)
BYG.L on London Stock Exchange
785.00GBp
5:08pm BST
785.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-1.63%)
-13.00 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
798.00
798.00
Open
810.50
810.50
Day's High
810.50
810.50
Day's Low
778.00
778.00
Volume
85,133
85,133
Avg. Vol
216,374
216,374
52-wk High
830.00
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50
629.50
Select another date:
Tue, May 23 2017
BRIEF-Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises
* FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg
Select another date:
- Three great bargains after today's news?
- Boring but brilliant: Hoard your cash with Big Yellow Group plc and Safestore Holdings plc
- Should you buy Entertainment One Ltd, Big Yellow Group plc and De La Rue plc on today's news?
- Will property lovers fall for Purplebricks plc, Tritax Big Box REIT plc and Big Yellow Group plc?
- Why boring is better for 3 surprise 100% returners: Greggs plc, Domino's Pizza Group plc & Big Yellow Group plc
- 3 Stocks Offering 100% Returns: AstraZeneca plc, British American Tobacco plc And Big Yellow Group plc