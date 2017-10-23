Edition:
Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)

BYG.L on London Stock Exchange

785.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
798.00
Open
810.50
Day's High
810.50
Day's Low
778.00
Volume
85,133
Avg. Vol
216,374
52-wk High
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50

Tue, May 23 2017

BRIEF-Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises

* FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg

