Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

Caixabank posts 53 pct increase in nine-month net profit
MADRID, Oct 24 Spain's Caixabank posted on Tuesday a 53.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion), ahead of analysts' forecasts and thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's BPI .
* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.7 PERCENT AT END-SEPT
* BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2 Source text for Eikon:
Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia - source
MADRID The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.
MADRID, Oct 5 The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.
MADRID Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests
MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".
* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS
* Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)
Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy
MADRID, July 28 Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($980.54 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI .