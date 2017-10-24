Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

BRIEF-Caixabank 9-month net profit at 1.49 bln euros * COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.7 PERCENT AT END-SEPT

BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​ * BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia - source MADRID The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.

Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".

BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay * SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS

UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank and Sabadell beat Q2 forecasts * Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)