Edition:
United Kingdom

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)

CACT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.67SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$1.67
Open
$1.67
Day's High
$1.70
Day's Low
$1.67
Volume
12,366,900
Avg. Vol
9,597,303
52-wk High
$1.71
52-wk Low
$1.39

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says quarterly net property income up 2.7 percent year on year

* ‍Distributable income of S$73.1 million in 3Q 2017 compared to S$68.3 million in 3Q 2016​

Continue Reading

CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 billion

SINGAPORE CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) said on Thursday it would buy a 46-storey office tower in Singapore's financial district for S$2.1 billion ($1.55 billion) from BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager.

UPDATE 2-CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln

* Deal comes amid improving outlook for Singapore office rents

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces launch of S$700.0 mln rights issue

* Co is undertaking rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about S$700.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 CapitaLand Commercial Trust said on Thursday it was buying an office tower in Singapore's financial district for for S$2.1 billion ($1.55 billion) from BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager.

BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management

* Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust updates on cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion

* S$34.8 million in aggregate principal amount of s$175 million 2.5 per cent. Convertible bonds due 12 sept been converted and cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces an estimated distribution per unit of 2.27 cents for Q2 2017

* Announces an estimated distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.27 cents for 2Q 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds

* S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date: