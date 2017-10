Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank - report FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Credit Agricole buys three small Italian banks as part of rescue deal MILAN, Sept 29 Italy solved one of its remaining banking headaches on Friday as France's Credit Agricole agreed to take over three small ailing banks for 130 million euros ($153 million).

BRIEF-Cesena, Rimini, San Miniato to shed 3 bln euro soured debts before takeover * Will take over Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings bank only after they shed a gross 3 billion euros of impaired debts

BRIEF-Credit Agricole to acquire more than 95 percent of Cesena, Rimini And San Miniato banks * REG-CREDIT AGRICOLE SA ANNOUNCES IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 95% OF THE CESENA, RIMINI AND SAN MINIATO SAVINGS BANKS

Credit Agricole to move European govt bonds trading to Paris this month LONDON, Sept 25 Credit Agricole is to move its European government bonds trading platform from London to Paris in September 2017, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters.