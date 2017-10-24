Edition:
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

687.90INR
10:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.45 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs694.35
Open
Rs700.00
Day's High
Rs700.00
Day's Low
Rs685.60
Volume
24,569
Avg. Vol
124,979
52-wk High
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection

* Says gets FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection 30 mg/ml in U.S.

BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs approves re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD‍​

* Says approved re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 363.2 million rupees versus profit 159.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* March quarter consol net profit 334.1 million rupees versus 155.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs recommends dividend of 75 pct

* Says recommended a dividend of 75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for inspection at Gummidipoondi

* Says gets EIR from USFDA for inspection at Gummidipoondi Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRnPvD) Further company coverage:

