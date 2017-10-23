Card Factory PLC (CARDC.L)
CARDC.L on London Stock Exchange
316.00GBp
4:54pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
315.00
Open
314.10
Day's High
318.70
Day's Low
311.20
Volume
865,091
Avg. Vol
657,617
52-wk High
358.80
52-wk Low
232.00
Tue, Sep 26 2017
British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc reported a 14 percent drop in first-half profit due to a weaker pound and rising wage costs, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
UPDATE 1-Britain's Card Factory profit hit by weak pound and rising costs
Sept 26 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc reported a 14 percent drop in first-half profit due to a weaker pound and rising wage costs, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
UK's Card Factory to pay special dividend after H1 sales rises
Sept 26 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend after reporting a 6.1 percent rise in half-year revenue to 179.6 million pounds ($242.2 million).
BRIEF-Card Factory says Q1 underlying group sales growth was +6.1%
* Q1 total reported sales growth of +4.9%, including impact of one extra trading day in prior year leap year
