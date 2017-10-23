Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Cascades second quarter adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
* Cascades announces second quarter 2017 results; continues to execute on strategic fronts
BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant
* Cascades Inc - plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than December 31, 2018
BRIEF-Cascades announces construction of new packaging plant in New Jersey
* Cascades announces the construction of a new packaging plant in new jersey
BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc
* Boralex - caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million
BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex
* Cascades Inc - has reached an agreement to sell all of its shares in Boralex to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Caisse) for an amount of $ 287.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Cascades evok expands into U.S.
* Cascades evok expands into U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: