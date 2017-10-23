Edition:
Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)

CAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.22 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
$16.01
Open
$15.93
Day's High
$16.25
Day's Low
$15.93
Volume
140,855
Avg. Vol
228,266
52-wk High
$18.20
52-wk Low
$10.95

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Cascades second quarter adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* Cascades announces second quarter 2017 results; continues to execute on strategic fronts

BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant

* Cascades Inc - ‍plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than December 31, 2018​

BRIEF-Cascades announces construction of new packaging plant in New Jersey

* Cascades announces the construction of a new packaging plant in new jersey

BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc

* Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​

BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex

* Cascades Inc - has reached an agreement to sell all of its shares in Boralex to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Caisse) for an amount of $ 287.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Cascades evok expands into U.S.

* Cascades evok expands into U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

