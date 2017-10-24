Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE)

Commerzbank gives defense mandate to Goldman Sachs -source MUNICH, Oct 24 Commerzbank has hired Goldman Sachs to help it defend itself against potential takeover bids, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, following growing speculation that the lender might attract suitors.

BRIEF-Commerzbank has 132 mln euros in H2 net exceptional revs * Discloses further transaction effects from the transfer of the instalment loan portfolio of approximately EUR 3.5 bn and the termination of the "Commerz Finanz GmbH" joint venture as of Aug. 18, 2017.

UPDATE 1-German govt says not under time pressure to sell Commerzbank stake BERLIN, Oct 12 The German finance ministry said on Thursday it was not under time pressure to sell its stake in Commerzbank, the country's second-largest bank.

Commerzbank, other banks join UBS and IBM trade finance blockchain NEW YORK Commerzbank AG , Bank of Montreal , Erste Group Bank AG and CaixaBank SA have joined an initiative launched by UBS Group AG and IBM Corp aimed at building blockchain-based technology to support trade finance transactions.

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

