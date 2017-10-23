Edition:
Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

CCC.L on London Stock Exchange

986.50GBp
4:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

-16.50 (-1.65%)
Prev Close
1,003.00
Open
998.00
Day's High
1,002.00
Day's Low
976.50
Volume
44,418
Avg. Vol
113,610
52-wk High
1,094.00
52-wk Low
702.50

Computacenter to return 100 million pounds in fourth quarter, shares soar to 17-year high

IT services provider Computacenter said it would return 100 million pounds to shareholders in the fourth quarter, following a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue on favourable currency impact, strong growth in Germany and recovery in the United Kingdom.

