Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

CCL.L on London Stock Exchange

4,970.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

14.00 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
4,956.00
Open
4,947.00
Day's High
4,972.00
Day's Low
4,922.00
Volume
486,539
Avg. Vol
614,018
52-wk High
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Carnival Corporation & Plc Q2 dividend $0.45 per share

* Carnival corporation & plc announces second quarterly dividend increase in 2017

BRIEF-Carnival Corporation Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Carnival says policy changes announced by U.S. administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba

* Carnival PLC - policy changes announced by u.s. Administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba

BRIEF-Carnival Corp & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend

Market Views

