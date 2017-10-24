Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
CCL.L on London Stock Exchange
4,970.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
14.00 (+0.28%)
14.00 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
4,956.00
4,956.00
Open
4,947.00
4,947.00
Day's High
4,972.00
4,972.00
Day's Low
4,922.00
4,922.00
Volume
486,539
486,539
Avg. Vol
614,018
614,018
52-wk High
5,435.00
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00
3,733.00
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Carnival Corporation & Plc Q2 dividend $0.45 per share
* Carnival corporation & plc announces second quarterly dividend increase in 2017
BRIEF-Carnival Corporation Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Carnival says policy changes announced by U.S. administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba
* Carnival PLC - policy changes announced by u.s. Administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba
BRIEF-Carnival Corp & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend
