CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

319.10INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs315.10
Open
Rs315.00
Day's High
Rs321.00
Day's Low
Rs314.75
Volume
30,859
Avg. Vol
75,334
52-wk High
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00

Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list

* RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital

BRIEF-CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor

* Development commissioner of Visakhapatnam SEZ gives approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee manufacturing unit in Chittoor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RBI adds CCL Products (India) to foreign investment ban list

* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- incorporation in ban list – CCL Products (India) Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2u4GwPe

BRIEF-CCL Products India gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co

* Gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

REFILE-BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)

* June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago

