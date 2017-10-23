CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)
CCLb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
63.70CAD
9:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$63.58
Open
$63.48
Day's High
$63.90
Day's Low
$63.46
Volume
278,856
Avg. Vol
467,327
52-wk High
$71.32
52-wk Low
$43.33
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln
* CCL Industries Inc - deal for approximately $6.3 million in cash
BRIEF-CCL Industries Q2 net income per Class B share $0.63
* Q2 sales c$1.253 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.23 billion
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc approves five-for-one stock split
* CCL Industries Inc approves a five-for-one stock split and 2017 annual and special meeting results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
