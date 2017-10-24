CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)
CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
13.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.30 (-2.15%)
R$ -0.30 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.94
R$ 13.94
Open
R$ 14.00
R$ 14.00
Day's High
R$ 14.05
R$ 14.05
Day's Low
R$ 13.62
R$ 13.62
Volume
1,133,400
1,133,400
Avg. Vol
1,721,658
1,721,658
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33
R$ 12.33
Select another date:
Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say
SAO PAULO Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Select another date: