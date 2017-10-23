Edition:
Centamin PLC (CEY.L)

CEY.L on London Stock Exchange

143.10GBp
4:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.90 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
144.00
Open
143.80
Day's High
144.30
Day's Low
142.50
Volume
2,806,863
Avg. Vol
7,865,621
52-wk High
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60

Thu, Aug 3 2017

Centamin Q2 pretax profit nearly halves on lower gold output

Aug 3 Centamin, the operator of Egypt's only commercial gold mine, said its second-quarter pretax profit almost halved due to lower gold production and higher costs.

