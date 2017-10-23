China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)
CGG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.10CAD
9:00pm BST
2.10CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.47%)
$-0.01 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
$2.11
$2.11
Open
$2.09
$2.09
Day's High
$2.12
$2.12
Day's Low
$2.08
$2.08
Volume
364,338
364,338
Avg. Vol
740,738
740,738
52-wk High
$3.67
$3.67
52-wk Low
$1.82
$1.82
Select another date:
Wed, Jun 28 2017
BRIEF-China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond
June 27 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:
BRIEF-China Gold International Resources Corp enters new financial services agreement with China Gold Finance
May 29 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
BRIEF-China Gold International Resources entered into new financial services agreement
May 26 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:
BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln
May 12 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
China gold reserves unchanged at end-April
BEIJING, May 7 China's gold reserves were unchanged at 59.24 million ounces in April, the country's central bank said on Sunday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Select another date: