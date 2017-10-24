Edition:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,179.00INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs37.40 (+3.28%)
Prev Close
Rs1,141.60
Open
Rs1,149.00
Day's High
Rs1,183.90
Day's Low
Rs1,140.75
Volume
818,603
Avg. Vol
236,166
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises

July 27 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises

April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd

