Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)

CHOO.L on London Stock Exchange

229.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
229.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,259,810
52-wk High
236.00
52-wk Low
120.00

Mon, Oct 23 2017

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says ‍scheme for Michael Kors deal to become effective on Nov. 1

* ‍SCHEME IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover

Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples

Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc , which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors , said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.

Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples

Aug 31 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc, which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors, said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.

