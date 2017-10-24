Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)
229.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
229.70
--
--
--
--
1,259,810
236.00
120.00
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says scheme for Michael Kors deal to become effective on Nov. 1
* SCHEME IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favor of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Sept 18 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors
* General meeting to consider deal with michael kors was held on monday and co's investors voted to approve special resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.
Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc , which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors , said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.
Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples
Aug 31 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc, which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors, said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.
- Are these today's top growth buys?
- Time to invest in Burberry Group plc, Mulberry Group plc and Jimmy Choo plc?
- Are Jimmy Choo plc, Servelec Group plc, Aveva Group plc and Severfield plc 'buys' after today's updates?
- Will a slowing China cause pain for ARM Holdings plc, Jimmy Choo plc and Standard Life plc?
- Why BAE Systems plc, Micro Focus International plc And Jimmy Choo PLC Could Help You Retire Early
- Should You Sell HSBC Holdings plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc And Jimmy Choo PLC On China Fears?