Edition:
United Kingdom

Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

CIEL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

21.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.81 (-3.60%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
R$ 22.50
Day's High
R$ 22.55
Day's Low
R$ 21.70
Volume
5,803,300
Avg. Vol
6,003,984
52-wk High
R$ 27.69
52-wk Low
R$ 20.36

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Competition from smaller payment processing firms in Brazil should ease soon, mitigating the impact of a declining base of point-of-sale machines amid a recession that has triggered massive store closures, executives at Cielo SA said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment processor, cut targets for expense and capital spending growth this year, citing slowing inflation and declining client rentals of point-of-sale machines stemming from a harsh recession.

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats estimates despite revenue decline

SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as rising financial gains helped offset declining revenue and income from receivable prepayments at Brazil's biggest payment solutions firm.

Brazil's Cielo beats 1st-qtr profit estimates despite revenue decline

SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling revenue and income from receivable prepayments.

Select another date: