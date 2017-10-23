Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
665.50GBp
5:06pm BST
8.50 (+1.29%)
657.00
658.50
668.50
657.00
403,494
639,360
744.90
528.00
Thu, Aug 10 2017
UK's Cineworld half-year revenue rises 17.8 percent
British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said half-year revenue rose 17.8 percent, boosted by strong box office performance of movie titles such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Fate of the Furious".
BRIEF-Cineworld Group says interim dividend 6 pence per share
* H1 REVENUE AT 420.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 356.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Cineworld says from Jan. 1 to May 11 records revenue growth of 21.3 pct
* For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, group achieved revenue growth of 21.3%, 15.8% on a constant currency basis
