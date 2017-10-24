Cipla Ltd (CIPL.BO)

India's Cipla June-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates Aug 11 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children * Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Dr Reddy's recalls 3.25l cartons Cipla-made acne drug from US".

India's Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory MUMBAI Cipla Ltd , India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, plans to reduce investment in biosimilars to sharpen its focus on building a portfolio of high-margin respiratory products, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Indian drugmaker Cipla narrows loss in Jan-March, misses forecasts MUMBAI, May 25 Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a smaller quarterly loss for January-March, but missed expectations of a profit for the period.