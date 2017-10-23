Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)
CJ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.18CAD
9:00pm BST
4.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-1.42%)
$-0.06 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
$4.24
$4.24
Open
$4.25
$4.25
Day's High
$4.29
$4.29
Day's Low
$4.17
$4.17
Volume
537,701
537,701
Avg. Vol
799,546
799,546
52-wk High
$10.81
$10.81
52-wk Low
$3.76
$3.76
Select another date:
Thu, Jul 6 2017
BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada
* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition
* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition
Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d
Select another date: