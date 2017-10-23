Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)

Edition:
BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada

* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition

* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition

Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln

CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d

