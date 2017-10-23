Edition:
Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)

CJRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.27CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.28
Open
$12.31
Day's High
$12.32
Day's Low
$12.24
Volume
1,042,685
Avg. Vol
324,586
52-wk High
$14.10
52-wk Low
$10.79

Wed, Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-Corus Entertainment misses revenue estimate, shares fall

* Shares drop nearly 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, conference call details and share move)

Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit

Oct 18 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advertising revenue.

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

Oct 17 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

* Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+

BRIEF-Corus, Discovery announce venture to produce kids content

* co's ‍ Nelvana, Discovery Communications form venture to produce content for kids' market in Canada, Latin America, around world​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35

* Corus entertainment announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada

* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films

