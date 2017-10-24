Edition:
Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)

CLRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,338.00ZAc
1:07pm BST
Change (% chg)

10.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
1,328.00
Open
1,340.00
Day's High
1,340.00
Day's Low
1,315.00
Volume
48,107
Avg. Vol
209,863
52-wk High
2,050.00
52-wk Low
1,130.00

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate

* CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

BRIEF-Clover Industries' financial director steps down

* ELTON RONALD BOSCH, FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS

BRIEF-Clover Industries sees full-year HEPS down between 50-65 pct

* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago

