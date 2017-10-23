Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)
CM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
112.67CAD
9:00pm BST
112.67CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.08%)
$0.09 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
$112.58
$112.58
Open
$112.78
$112.78
Day's High
$113.05
$113.05
Day's Low
$112.59
$112.59
Volume
882,648
882,648
Avg. Vol
1,342,083
1,342,083
52-wk High
$120.83
$120.83
52-wk Low
$97.52
$97.52
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 16 2017
BRIEF-President's Choice Bank announced mutual agreement to end 20-yr relationship with CIBC
* President's Choice Bank -announced a mutual agreement to end its 20-year relationship with CIBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO, June 23 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp, which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
Select another date: