CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)
CMED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.63CAD
20 Oct 2017
11.63CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$11.63
$11.63
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
46,370
46,370
52-wk High
$13.35
$13.35
52-wk Low
$7.32
$7.32
BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics, Avaria Health & Beauty signs letter of intent
* CanniMed Therapeutics - co, Avaria Health & Beauty signed letter of intent for distribution of medical cannabis products, clinical research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Q3 loss from cont ops $0.06 per share
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. reports financial results for Q3 2017
BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics says signed supply agreement with Akula Trading
* Says signed definitive supply agreement with Akula Trading Pty Ltd, a private South African Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics' Q2 loss per share $0.08
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc reports financial results for Q2 2017
