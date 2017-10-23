Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)
CMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.10CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.05
Open
$10.05
Day's High
$10.12
Day's Low
$9.99
Volume
46,716
Avg. Vol
100,393
52-wk High
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group posts Q2 earnings c$0.06/shr
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group announces voting results of election of directors
* Computer modelling group announces voting results of election of directors and new chair appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
