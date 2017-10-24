Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.

FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index held at a two-month high on Thursday, though a fall among financials and Centrica capped gains as did a pop higher for sterling.

Centrica, SSE pull out of slump as Britain's FTSE edges higher LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's main share index outperformed European peers on Thursday as a weaker pound and strong basic resources stocks underpinned gains, and Centrica and SSE recovered from a slump after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a cap on energy prices.

Centrica boss urges UK to rethink consumer energy price cap plan LONDON Centrica , Britain's biggest domestic electricity and gas supplier, urged the government on Thursday to be more imaginative in its approach to restructuring the market, saying plans to cap prices would lead to less competition and less choice.

Energy stocks weigh on Britain's FTSE as May attacks "rip-off" prices LONDON Energy providers Centrica and SSE dragged on Britain's main share index on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans to cap energy prices.

UPDATE 1-Shares in Centrica, SSE sink as May announces energy price cap LONDON, Oct 4 Shares in British energy providers Centrica and SSE hit session lows on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.

