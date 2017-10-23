Edition:
United Kingdom

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

200.70GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

5.10 (+2.61%)
Prev Close
195.60
Open
196.30
Day's High
201.90
Day's Low
195.50
Volume
1,655,102
Avg. Vol
1,819,214
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

Select another date:
Photo

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade

NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

Continue Reading

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade

NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (2.65 billion pounds) currency trade in 2011.

UPDATE 2-U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 bln currency trade

NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

Ex-HSBC executive found guilty of fraud in $3.5 bln currency trade

NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

U.S. JURY FINDS EX-HSBC EXECUTIVE MARK JOHNSON GUILTY OF DEFRAUDING CAIRN ENERGY IN $3.5 BLN CURRENCY TRADE

U.S. JURY FINDS EX-HSBC EXECUTIVE MARK JOHNSON GUILTY OF DEFRAUDING CAIRN ENERGY IN $3.5 BLN CURRENCY TRADE

UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration

* Acting CEO says Cairn keen to partner Indian state firms (Adds detail, quotes, context)

BRIEF-Cairn energy secures new licences in Mexico bid round

* The licences are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin in water depths of 100-500 metres and ~50km offshore: Ø Block 7: ENI (45% operator), Cairn (30%), Citla (25%) Ø Block 9: Cairn (65% operator), Citla (35%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CNE.L Market Views