Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)
200.70GBp
5:10pm BST
5.10 (+2.61%)
195.60
196.30
201.90
195.50
1,655,102
1,819,214
250.60
164.20
U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (2.65 billion pounds) currency trade in 2011.
NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration
* Acting CEO says Cairn keen to partner Indian state firms (Adds detail, quotes, context)
BRIEF-Cairn energy secures new licences in Mexico bid round
* The licences are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin in water depths of 100-500 metres and ~50km offshore: Ø Block 7: ENI (45% operator), Cairn (30%), Citla (25%) Ø Block 9: Cairn (65% operator), Citla (35%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
