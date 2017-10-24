Edition:
Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

541.00INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.15 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs537.85
Open
Rs540.95
Day's High
Rs555.80
Day's Low
Rs534.00
Volume
1,565,269
Avg. Vol
536,342
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

BRIEF-India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises

* Sept quarter net PAT 749.9 million rupees versus profit of 550.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio

* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares

* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees

* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs

* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago

