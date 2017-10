Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural assessing duration of ongoing oil sands turnaround CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will know in the next couple of weeks whether there will be any changes to the original 45 days of planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million Sept 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources announces Pelican Lake and other asset acquisition * Canadian Natural Resources - ‍entered agreement to acquire assets in Greater Pelican Lake region and other miscellaneous assets in Northern Alberta​

Canadian Natural in advanced talks for Cenovus Pelican Lake asset: source TORONTO/CALGARY Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's heavy oil project in Pelican Lake in northeastern Alberta, for about C$1 billion ($807 million), according to a source familiar with the situation.

Canadian Natural nears deal for Cenovus's Pelican Lake asset -Bloomberg Sept 1 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is nearing a deal to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, for about C$1 billion ($807 million), Bloomberg reported on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural Resources profit tops estimates; cuts capex CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a higher quarterly profit that topped estimates on Thursday, and cut 2017 capital expenditure by about C$180 million after deferring spending at one of its major oil sands projects.

BRIEF-Canadian Natural expects 2018 capital budget to be C$4.3 bln-C$4.7 bln * Says 2018 capital spending expected to be between C$4.3 billion and C$4.7 billion