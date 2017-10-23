Edition:
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)

CNQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

41.14CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.56 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
$41.70
Open
$41.79
Day's High
$42.10
Day's Low
$41.12
Volume
1,632,277
Avg. Vol
2,314,728
52-wk High
$46.74
52-wk Low
$35.90

Tue, Oct 3 2017

UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural assessing duration of oil sands turnaround

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will know in the next couple of weeks whether there will be any changes to the original 45 days of planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million

Sept 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources announces Pelican Lake and other asset acquisition

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍entered agreement to acquire assets in Greater Pelican Lake region and other miscellaneous assets in Northern Alberta​

Canadian Natural in advanced talks for Cenovus Pelican Lake asset: source

TORONTO/CALGARY Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's heavy oil project in Pelican Lake in northeastern Alberta, for about C$1 billion ($807 million), according to a source familiar with the situation.

Canadian Natural nears deal for Cenovus's Pelican Lake asset -Bloomberg

Sept 1 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is nearing a deal to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, for about C$1 billion ($807 million), Bloomberg reported on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural Resources profit tops estimates; cuts capex

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a higher quarterly profit that topped estimates on Thursday, and cut 2017 capital expenditure by about C$180 million after deferring spending at one of its major oil sands projects.

BRIEF-Canadian Natural expects 2018 capital budget to be C$4.3 bln-C$4.7 bln

* Says 2018 capital spending expected to be between C$4.3 billion and C$4.7 billion

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ticks higher, Canadian Natural jumps

TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index ticked higher early on Thursday, helped by gains in its heavyweight energy sector led by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and plans to cut capital spending.

