Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO)

CP, CN Rail remain optimistic on grain volume despite dry weather Sept 13 Canadian railroad operators remained hopeful that grain volumes for the rest of the year would not be impacted by dry, hot weather that affected wheat and canola crop production in the country's western farm belt.

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Co announces C$500 mln debt offering * Says ‍announced a public debt offering of C$500 million 3.6% notes due 2047​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CN reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.36 * CN reports Q2-2017 net income of C$1,031 million, or C$1.36 per diluted share

Fitch Affirms Credit du Nord at 'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du Nord's (CN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with the parent

BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement * Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement

UPDATE 4-Deal reached to avert strike at Canadian Rail MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 29 Canadian National Railway Co on Monday said it had reached a tentative agreement with a union representing 3,000 conductors, ahead of a looming strike deadline at Canada's largest railroad.

CN Rail union says plans strike for Tuesday as contract talks falter TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.