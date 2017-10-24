Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

India's policy panel proposes break up of Coal India into 7 companies NEW DELHI, June 27 India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Coal India wins tax-cut boost as environmentalists fret NEW DELHI State-run Coal India Ltd, saddled with millions of tonnes of unsold coal, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial government decision to more than halve the local sales tax on the fuel after a jump in local supplies.

Coal India wins tax-cut boost as environmentalists fret NEW DELHI, May 25 State-run Coal India Ltd , saddled with millions of tonnes of unsold coal, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial government decision to more than halve the sales tax on the fuel after a jump in local supplies.

Coal India considering listing on London's LSE - sources NEW DELHI Coal India Ltd , the world's largest coal miner, is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and has had early discussions with the LSE, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.