Cobham PLC (COB.L)

Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role LONDON, Sept 26 British defence supplier Cobham on Tuesday named Paul Kahn, the former Airbus UK boss, as president of its communications and connectivity sector.

Cobham may sell wireless units in next stage of turnaround LONDON British aerospace and defence electronics group Cobham said it may sell two wireless businesses in the next stage of its turnaround plan.

UPDATE 1-Cobham may sell wireless units in next stage of turnaround * H1 sales beat expectations, shares rise 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, shares)

Cobham says reviewing wireless unit as first-half profit falls LONDON, Aug 3 Cobham, the struggling British aerospace and defence electronics company, said on Thursday it was reviewing the future of its wireless business, which accounts for 10 percent of revenue, in the next stage of its turnaround plan.

BRIEF-Cobham says 98 pct of new shares taken up in rights issue * Received valid acceptances in respect of 98.01% of new ordinary shares offered in rights issue

Cobham seeks to reassure on trading after tough 2016 LONDON British aerospace and defence electronics company Cobham said first-quarter trading was in line with expectations on Thursday, seeking to reassure investors that it could recover from a string of profit warnings.

REFILE-Britain's Cobham seeks to reassure on trading after tough 2016 LONDON, April 27 British aerospace and defence electronics company Cobham said first-quarter trading was in line with expectations on Thursday, seeking to reassure investors that it could recover from a string of profit warnings.