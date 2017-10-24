Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)
COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,865.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.13%)
5.00 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Curro says HY HEPS up 22 pct to 26.9 cents
* HY OPERATIONAL EBITDA UP 24 PCT FROM 259 MLN RAND TO 322 MLN RAND
BRIEF-Curro sees HY HEPS up between 20-25 pct
* HEPS for six months ended 30 June 2017 will be between 26.4 cents and 27.5 cents per share, an increase of between 20-25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Curro Holdings buys Southern Business School Proprietary
* Curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list Stadio separately during course of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA
* Stadio, has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of The South African School Of Motion Picture Medium And Live Performance Proprietary Limited (AFDA)
