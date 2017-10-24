CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)

Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

CPFL seeking to expand in Brazil's power transmission sector SAO PAULO, Sept 14 CPFL Energia SA, Brazil's largest private electricity company, wants to grow its power transmission business, including by bidding in coming rounds for new licenses to build and operate lines, a company executive told Reuters.