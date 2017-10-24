Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

UPDATE 1-Compass Group's long-time CEO Richard Cousins to step down Sept 21 Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, said long-time chief executive Richard Cousins would step down effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.

Compass' revenue rises 3.9 percent on growth in United States Compass Group Plc , the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong growth in the United States.

BRIEF-Compass Group announces payment of special dividend of c.1 bln stg * Today announces payment of special dividend of approximately 1 billion stg to shareholders