Capita PLC (CPI.L)

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

Capita names former Amec boss as CEO to lead turnaround Capita has picked turnaround specialist Jonathan Lewis as its new chief executive, with a remit to overhaul the British outsourcing firm after a string of profit warnings.

UPDATE 2-Capita names former Amec boss as CEO to lead turnaround * Shares rise more than 2 percent (Adds CEO comments, new analyst quote)

Incoming Capita CEO says will listen to staff on strategy EDINBURGH Capita's incoming Chief Executive, Jon Lewis, says he believes the troubled outsourcing firm's expertise lies in deep knowledge of its customers' needs, but will take his time to listen to staff before deciding on a strategy.

Capita appoints former Amec Foster Wheeler boss Lewis as CEO Oct 10 Capita Plc appointed Jonathan Lewis as CEO on Tuesday and said the former boss of Amec Foster Wheeler would take up the role on Dec. 1 and join the board on the same day.

BRIEF-Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools * ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF SMARTSCHOOLS, A CO. WEXFORD-BASED PROVIDER OF ICT SERVICES AND EQUIPMENT TO THE EDUCATION SECTOR

Leadership limbo and murky outlook drag down British outsourcer Capita LONDON Shares in Capita slumped 13 percent on Thursday after the British outsourcer reported weak first-half results, a murky outlook and no progress in its hunt for a chief executive.

UPDATE 3-Leadership limbo and murky outlook drag down British outsourcer Capita * Capita still looking for a new CEO (Writes through, adds quotes, background)