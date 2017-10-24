Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,657.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
92,657.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
-246.00 (-0.26%)
-246.00 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
92,124.00
Volume
56,594
56,594
Avg. Vol
169,144
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
62,624.00
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct
* HY HEPS TO BE 1745 CENTS AND 1790 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 15 PCT AND 18 PCT VERSUS 1517 CENTS PER SHARE REPORTED LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Petratouch Proprietary increases shareholdings in Capitec Bank Holdings to 7.27 pct
* Says Petratouch Proprietary has increased its interest in ordinary share capital of Capitec to 7.27 pct
Select another date: