CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,395.05INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.40 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs1,389.65
Open
Rs1,407.00
Day's High
Rs1,410.00
Day's Low
Rs1,393.75
Volume
110,234
Avg. Vol
52,011
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd

* Name of co shall be changed to Care Ratings Limited w.e.f. July 06, 2017

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago

