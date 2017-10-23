CRH PLC (CRH.L)

Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out DUBLIN, Oct 20 A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialise.

Summit Materials makes $3.8 billion rival bid for Ash Grove Cement: source DUBLIN/LONDON Summit Materials, a U.S. construction firm set up by former CRH executives, has made a rival offer for Ash Grove Cement , which CRH has agreed to pay $3.5 billion for, a source said.

