Edition:
United Kingdom

Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

CRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,000.00
Open
985.00
Day's High
1,000.00
Day's Low
977.00
Volume
108,699
Avg. Vol
129,570
52-wk High
1,085.00
52-wk Low
851.00

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30

* Like-For-Like passing rent was 53.9 mln stg at 30 June 2017, up 0.9 mln stg or 1.7 pct from 31 December 2016

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views