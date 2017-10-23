Edition:
United Kingdom

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)

CRR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$13.53
Open
$13.49
Day's High
$13.54
Day's Low
$13.47
Volume
139,013
Avg. Vol
108,843
52-wk High
$14.91
52-wk Low
$13.02

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall

* Crombie REIT announces agreement with Sears Canada Inc. at Avalon mall

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971​

BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in Toronto

* Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in toronto, ontario

BRIEF-Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust says exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

* Exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures maturing on Sept 30, 2019​

BRIEF-Crombie REIT appoints Debra Hess to board of trustees

* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24

* Qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

