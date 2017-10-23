Edition:
United Kingdom

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

CRST.L on London Stock Exchange

580.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

-8.50 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
588.50
Open
584.50
Day's High
589.00
Day's Low
580.00
Volume
505,383
Avg. Vol
914,896
52-wk High
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38

Select another date:

Tue, Jun 13 2017

Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market

LONDON British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market

LONDON, June 13 British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.

Crest Nicholson's house prices jump 12 percent

LONDON The price of houses built by Britain's Crest Nicholson leapt 12 percent year-on-year over the last six months, much more than the industry average and showing continued strong demand for properties in parts of the country.

UK builder Crest Nicholson's house prices jump 12 percent

LONDON, May 16 The price of houses built by Britain's Crest Nicholson leapt 12 percent year-on-year over the last six months, much more than the industry average and showing continued strong demand for properties in parts of the country.

BRIEF-UK builder Crest Nicholson says on track for sales, revenue growth

* Trading continues to be in line with expectations and group remains on track to deliver growth in unit sales and c. 10% in revenues for full year to 31 october 2017.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CRST.L Market Views