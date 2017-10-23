Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)
580.00GBp
5:08pm BST
-8.50 (-1.44%)
588.50
584.50
589.00
580.00
505,383
914,896
648.50
392.38
Tue, Jun 13 2017
Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market
LONDON British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.
UPDATE 1-Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market
LONDON, June 13 British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.
Crest Nicholson's house prices jump 12 percent
LONDON The price of houses built by Britain's Crest Nicholson leapt 12 percent year-on-year over the last six months, much more than the industry average and showing continued strong demand for properties in parts of the country.
UK builder Crest Nicholson's house prices jump 12 percent
LONDON, May 16 The price of houses built by Britain's Crest Nicholson leapt 12 percent year-on-year over the last six months, much more than the industry average and showing continued strong demand for properties in parts of the country.
BRIEF-UK builder Crest Nicholson says on track for sales, revenue growth
* Trading continues to be in line with expectations and group remains on track to deliver growth in unit sales and c. 10% in revenues for full year to 31 october 2017.
