Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)
CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.56CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results
* Capstone Mining Corp - combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Capstone Mining expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
