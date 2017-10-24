Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)
Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 billion in software push
Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing. | Video
UPDATE 3-Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 bln in software push
Oct 23 Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing.
Cisco to buy BroadSoft in $1.9 bln deal
Oct 23 Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest networking gear manufacturer, said it will buy U.S. telecommunications software company BroadSoft Inc in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion, including debt.
(The October 22 story was refiled to show share price closed at $53.90, not $54.90, in paragraph 7)
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 Cisco Systems Inc , the world’s largest networking gear manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. telecommunications software firm BroadSoft Inc for close to $2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
BRIEF-TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco
* Tibco Software Inc - has entered into an agreement to acquire cisco's data virtualization business Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Telenor and Cisco to launch cloud solutions platform for mobile operators
* Telenor Group and Cisco announces their support to launch "WorkingGroupTwo" (wg2), a new business entity that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform designed to increase product innovation