Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

CSCO.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

34.35USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$34.35
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,685,426
52-wk High
$34.68
52-wk Low
$29.12

Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 billion in software push

Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing. | Video

BRIEF-Cisco to report product and service revenue in five categories​

* Cisco - ‍will report its product and service revenue in five categories​

Oct 23 Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing.

BRIEF-BroadSoft says if deal with Cisco is terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Cisco cash amount of $56 mln

* Broadsoft Inc says if deal with Cisco is terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Cisco a cash amount equal to $56 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2laWgiS) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft

* Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft, a leader in cloud calling and contact center solutions

Oct 23 Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest networking gear manufacturer, said it will buy U.S. telecommunications software company BroadSoft Inc in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion, including debt.

BRIEF-TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco

* Tibco Software Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire cisco's data virtualization business​ Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Telenor and Cisco to launch cloud solutions platform for mobile operators

* Telenor Group and Cisco announces their support to launch "WorkingGroupTwo" (wg2), a new business entity that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform designed to increase product innovation

