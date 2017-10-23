Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

UPDATE 1-Meat supplier Cranswick to boost investments amid rising input costs May 23 British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said it expects to spend 50 percent more this year as it boosts investments in its meat processing plants to counter a surge in input prices.

Cranswick full-year profit grows on strong overseas demand British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports and robust demand across a number of its products.