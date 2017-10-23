Edition:
United Kingdom

Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

CWK.L on London Stock Exchange

3,025.00GBp
4:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-18.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
3,043.00
Open
3,034.00
Day's High
3,039.00
Day's Low
3,009.00
Volume
110,653
Avg. Vol
59,622
52-wk High
3,103.00
52-wk Low
2,092.35

Select another date:

Mon, Jul 24 2017

Meat supplier Cranswick's first-quarter revenue rises on robust UK performance

British food products supplier Cranswick Plc reported a 27 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in sales volumes in its domestic market.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Meat supplier Cranswick to boost investments amid rising input costs

May 23 British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said it expects to spend 50 percent more this year as it boosts investments in its meat processing plants to counter a surge in input prices.

Cranswick full-year profit grows on strong overseas demand

British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports and robust demand across a number of its products.

Cranswick full-year profit grows on strong overseas demand

May 23 British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports and robust demand across a number of its products.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CWK.L Market Views